$112.38 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report $112.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.70 million to $113.30 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $93.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $460.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.40 million to $461.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $504.41 million, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $509.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.