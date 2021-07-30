$116.31 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post $116.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $119.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $106.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $492.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $555.57 million, with estimates ranging from $543.00 million to $576.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,474,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,786,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in CyberArk Software by 48.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,315,000 after purchasing an additional 201,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 148.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 183,473 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

