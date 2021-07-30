$118.46 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to post sales of $118.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $94.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $484.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.25 million to $486.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $471.61 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $477.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

GWB stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.31. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,573,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 232,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

