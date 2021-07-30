$12.53 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to announce $12.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.30 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $50.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $51.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.69 billion to $55.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.77. NIKE has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $167.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

