125,000 Shares in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Vine Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEI. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of VEI opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84. Vine Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

