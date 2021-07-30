$173.42 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report $173.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.12 million to $187.81 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $155.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $700.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $763.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $750.41 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $863.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.