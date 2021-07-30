$199.77 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report $199.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.20 million and the lowest is $188.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $103.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $834.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.90 million to $914.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

ALNY stock opened at $181.83 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $184.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

