1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $14.83 million and $26,022.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00215505 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.