$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.98. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

