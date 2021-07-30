$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $3.05 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $9.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.15.

Carvana stock opened at $339.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -165.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana has a one year low of $148.49 and a one year high of $344.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.59.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.65, for a total value of $14,682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,220.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,511,821 shares of company stock worth $442,866,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after acquiring an additional 430,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,239,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

