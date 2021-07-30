$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to announce sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $132.43 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

