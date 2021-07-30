20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,866 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,206,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,327,000 after acquiring an additional 483,116 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,746,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,522,000 after acquiring an additional 794,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,702.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 833,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 604.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after acquiring an additional 608,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,345 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

