20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires 676 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of IHF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.33. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,840. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $188.81 and a 52-week high of $275.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.77.

