20 20 Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 1.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,046. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20.

