20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,509 Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF makes up 2.4% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned 3.95% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPH. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,632. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $75.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

