20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 59,024 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,024 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.4% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

