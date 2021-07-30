20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

CIBR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. 12,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.62. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

