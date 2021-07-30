20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,062 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.8% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 598,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 83,823 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,830. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.66.

