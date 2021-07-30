20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

IWO stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.80. 15,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,017. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

