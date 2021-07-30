20 20 Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 24,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.44. The company had a trading volume of 207,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,546. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.73. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.