20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,928 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.93. 1,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,546. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96.

