$203.58 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report $203.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.70 million and the highest is $214.64 million. ProPetro posted sales of $106.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $821.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.75 million to $866.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.67 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $7.80 on Friday. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $798.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 3.33.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.