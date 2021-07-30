23,780 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. 239,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,700,361. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

