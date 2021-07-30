$24.14 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to announce $24.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.59 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $13.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $96.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.44 million to $96.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.62 million, with estimates ranging from $112.09 million to $122.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263 in the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

