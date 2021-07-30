24,000 Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Accolade by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Accolade by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Accolade by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 22,342 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $47.27 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

