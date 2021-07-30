25,273 Shares in Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE) Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 16.85% of Direxion Fallen Knives ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Fallen Knives ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Fallen Knives ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $74.05. 264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70. Direxion Fallen Knives ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $79.83.

