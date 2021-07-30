261,264 Shares in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 261,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of ACE Convergence Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

ACEV opened at $9.85 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV).

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.