271,856 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 271,856 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Old National Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,422,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,321,000 after acquiring an additional 147,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 193,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 603,539 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

