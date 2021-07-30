$281.78 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to announce $281.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.60 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $282.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $711.10 million, with estimates ranging from $680.50 million to $760.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $22.21 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $97,627,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.