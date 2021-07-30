$294.55 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report $294.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the lowest is $292.10 million. SPX posted sales of $373.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86. SPX has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $66.60.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.