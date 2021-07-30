$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) will announce sales of $3.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.17 billion. NetEase reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year sales of $13.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $13.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. NetEase’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $32.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,498 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

