$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.42 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.65 by $0.48. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.28.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $294.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $296.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

