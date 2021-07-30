$3.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to post $3.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the lowest is $3.83 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $16.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infosys.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 803,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE INFY opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52. Infosys has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $22.14.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
