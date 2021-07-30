$3.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to post $3.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the lowest is $3.83 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $16.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 803,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INFY opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52. Infosys has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.