$306.30 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce sales of $306.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.60 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $303.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical stock opened at $200.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.94. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $227.07.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.