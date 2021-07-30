$341.29 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post $341.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $295.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

