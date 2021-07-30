$341.29 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce sales of $341.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the highest is $348.79 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $295.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

