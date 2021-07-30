$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce sales of $370,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $760,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $103.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.