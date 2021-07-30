381,190 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth approximately $33,848,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,433,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,865,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,167,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,529,000.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $9.99 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.