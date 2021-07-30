3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group Plc (LON:III) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,282.50 ($16.76). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,279.50 ($16.72), with a volume of 1,175,244 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,222.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of £12.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other news, insider Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total transaction of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71).

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

