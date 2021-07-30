$4.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.79 billion and the highest is $4.87 billion. Lear posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 billion to $20.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.83 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

NYSE:LEA opened at $176.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

