$4.98 Million in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report $4.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $6.53 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16,500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $55.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.81 million to $63.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $214.72 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.