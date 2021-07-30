$407.92 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will announce sales of $407.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.83 million and the highest is $410.00 million. Vectrus reported sales of $336.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.48. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 18.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 52.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 232,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 31.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

