451,679 Shares in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 451,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.44% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APSG. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 30.0% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 115.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

