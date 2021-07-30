$461.66 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce $461.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. SMART Global posted sales of $297.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

SGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

SGH stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.69. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,044,865. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65,362 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

