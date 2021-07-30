$5.99 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post sales of $5.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.36 million and the highest is $7.35 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,122.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $53.26 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $64.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%.

NBRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

