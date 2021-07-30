50,841 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

EWU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.17. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

