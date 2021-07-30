525,000 Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $913,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RXDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

