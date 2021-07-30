528,688 Shares in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 528,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,643,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,155,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,851,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,658,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,372,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTAQ stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

