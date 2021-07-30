59,840 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,000. Eaton comprises 3.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,183. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $91.72 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

