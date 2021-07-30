$6.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post $6.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.20 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 303.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

